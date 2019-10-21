FHP: No injuries after shooting, bailout on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troopers are searching for a person who opened fire on Interstate 95 and two men that, they said, were targeted and bailed out in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the northbound lanes just before Northwest 95th Street, Monday night.

Troopers said an Audi SUV was shot up by a person in an unknown vehicle. The gunfire caused those in the Audi to lose control, crash into a Maserati and careen off the road into a wall off the right shoulder.

Two men were in the Audi when it crashed, but they got out and fled the scene in different directions and across lanes of flowing traffic, troopers said.

The men have not been seen since.

A man driving the Maserati was not injured in the crash and was in the wrong place at the wrong time, investigators said. He stayed on the scene and was interviewed by troopers.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

7News cameras captured the Audi being towed away from the scene.

The interstate’s right lanes were closed while detectives investigated, but they have since reopened.

