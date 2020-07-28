FHP investigating fatal rollover crash in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred along the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Ives Dairy Road just after 5:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where troopers could be seen approaching the rolled over vehicle on the side of the expressway.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released by authorities.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.