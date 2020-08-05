FHP investigating after woman shot on I-75 in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a woman was shot on Interstate 75 in Pembroke Pines.

Officials said a woman and a man were involved in an altercation along the northbound lanes of Sheridan Street early Wednesday morning.

The woman then followed the man in her vehicle and once the two were on I-75, the man shot multiple rounds at the driver’s side of the woman’s vehicle.

She was struck by a bullet and drove herself to Memorial Hospital West where she is currently in stable condition.

FHP continues to investigate.

