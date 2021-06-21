MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is currently underway after shots were fired on Interstate 95.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the shootout occurred on I-95 near Northwest 151st Street, Monday morning.

Pictures sent to 7News showed a bullet hole in window of the passenger side door on a black sedan.

Both uninjured drivers later stopped and reported the incident.

FHP continues to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

