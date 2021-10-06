POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found off Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene on I-95 near Sample Road at around 9 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the body was found in the bushes off the expressway.

The northbound ramp to Sample Road has since been shut down as troopers continue to investigate.

