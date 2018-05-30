FHP investigates reported shots fired at trooper in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser was damaged with a bullet hole on the side.

Officials said a trooper came under fire on the Florida Turnpike, last Tuesday night.

The trooper was driving northbound on the turnpike near Southwest 288th Street, when somebody opened fired.

FHP Lt. Alex Camacho described the scene to 7News.

“The trooper himself told me that he heard approximately five gunfire shots go off near him,” said Camacho.

Camacho said the trooper behind the wheel is lucky to be alive.

“He could have absolutely been killed, if not severely injured,” said Camacho.

FHP said this case is a top priority.

While the investigation is in the early stages, officials believe this was a deliberate attempt to take a trooper’s life.

“We can’t rule out a malicious attack on law enforcement,” said Camacho.

The trooper’s car remains in the impound lot.

Police believe the bullet came from somebody in a vehicle, either at the grassy median or by the exit ramp.

“It’s very important for us to find this individual, who took several shots at the trooper,” said Trooper Joe Sanchez. “This is an attempted murder on a police officer.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

