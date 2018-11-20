FHP increasing patrols throughout Florida for Thanksgiving travel

(WSVN) - If you’re one of the many Floridians hitting the road for Thanksgiving, you’ll have plenty of troopers keeping you company on the highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that troopers will be out in full force throughout the week as millions of residents and visitors travel throughout the state for the holiday.

“From November 20 to 25, all available FHP troopers, along with FHP reserve and auxiliary members, will be patrolling the roads to help ensure safe travel,” the agency said in its announcement.

During last year’s Thanksgiving weekend, FHP said there were 10,659 crashes, where 105 people died. Nineteen of the victims were not wearing seatbelts.

“FHP troopers and law enforcement officers across the state are spending the holiday away from their families to keep Floridians safe,” said Terry L. Rhodes. “As you travel, the greatest thanks you can give for their service is to buckle up at all times and always drive safe.”

Anyone who sees impaired or aggressive drivers is encouraged to call authorities by dialing *FHP (*347).

