FHP, FDOT work to remind drivers to move over for emergency vehicles

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Transportation are teaming up to remind drivers of the importance of moving over for emergency vehicles.

Officials said not many know about the safety law and the hazards that lie on the open road.

“Sadly, throughout the state, we’ve seen a lot of people lose their lives because people are violating this law,” said FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez. “It’s affecting us here locally, we’ve had three troopers seriously injured, struck by motor vehicles who clearly violated the Move Over law.”

The Move Over law states drivers must slow their speed by at least 10 miles per hour or move over a lane, if possible, when passing an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

