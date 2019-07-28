FHP: driver shot at car on I-95 in Miami Gardens, injuring 2

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a driver shot at a car along Interstate 95 in Miami Gardens in the middle of the night, sending two people to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the shooting along the northbound lanes near the Ives Dairy Road exit, just after 3 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the subject pulled up next to a silver Nissan Altima with four people inside and opened fire, striking the left side of the vehicle and injuring two occupants, including the driver.

As a result, detectives said, the Altima swerved onto the outside grass shoulder, but the injured driver continued traveling north, exited at Hallandale Beach Boulevard and headed east.

Authorities said the driver of the Altima, later identified as 25-year-old Donnell Williams, spotted a marked Hallandale Beach Police vehicle parked outside the Flashback Diner along U.S. 1, near Hallandale Beach Boulevard, and pulled into the restaurant.

“A guy rushes into the restaurant, full of blood, red shirt,” said witness Jorge Espinoza. “The guy just asked for help.”

Espinoza said the victim then fell to the floor.

“He had adrenaline, then a few seconds later, he just collapsed on the floor. Then they helped him out outside,” he said.

7News cameras captured the bullet-riddled Altima outside Flashback Diner smeared with blood at the bottom of the driver’s side door.

Paramedics took Williams and the other injured victim to Aventura Hospital, located a few blocks away from the diner.

Officials said Williams suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the other victim suffered an injury to the leg. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators are not describing the incident as road rage because the victims stated they do not know the driver who targeted them and had no previous altercation with the subject. They did, however, report a “suspicious vehicle” had been following them.

A passenger in the Altima who was not hurt said his friends are expected to be OK.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

