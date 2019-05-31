FHP Davie station hosts tribute to fallen troopers

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together for a touching tribute to Florida Highway Patrol troopers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Southern Region Florida Highway Patrol Memorial Ceremony was held at the Davie District Station, Friday.

The event brought family members of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as FHP troopers, to honor those fallen members from South Florida and across the state.

This is the fourth year FHP has hosted the touching tribute.

