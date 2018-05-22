FHP: At least 1 shot strikes trooper’s vehicle on Turnpike, trooper OK

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, said a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle was shot at on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday evening.

FHP and Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene at the Turnpike along Southwest 288th Street.

The trooper’s vehicle was struck by at least one shot fired, according to an FHP spokesperson. The trooper has confirmed that he is OK.

Officials said the trooper was patrolling in the area and going northbound at the time of the incident.

Lanes in the area remain open, while the shoulder has been shut down.

