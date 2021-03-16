FHP arrests wanted suspect after brief pursuit in West Broward

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a subject accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer in Key Biscayne.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene in West Broward after Florida Highway Patrol troopers forced the car off the road following a brief chase on Tuesday.

The suspect, they said, was wanted for assaulting an officer on Monday.

All lanes of northbound U.S. 27 were closed while troopers conducted their investigation.

