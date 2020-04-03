FHP arrests 2 men accused of placing credit card skimming devices at Opa-Locka gas station

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - The coronavirus pandemic has not stopped criminals from taking advantage of people who are looking to buy gas.

Florida Highway Patrol has arrested two men for placing credit card skimming devices at an Opa-Locka gas station.

Surveillance cameras captured the men tampering with the pump and then fleeing in a pickup truck.

The devices allow crooks to collect credit card data when someone uses the pump, and then make fake credit cards.

Troopers said the crime is even more troubling in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The unfortunate thing about this is that right now we’re in a crisis situation, and these individuals are taking advantage of the situation, since people are allowed to go to the gas stations and fuel up,” FHP Trooper Rafael Lola said.

The two suspects were charged with possession of skimming devices and transporting fuel with illegal gas tanks.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.