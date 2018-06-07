FHP: 2 northbound lanes blocked along I-75 due to death investigation

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are conducting a death investigation in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Royal Palm Boulevard.

Traffic is backed up along the northbound lanes of I-75 near Royal Palm Boulevard due to a large police activity, Thursday evening.

Officials have blocked off at least two right northbound lanes, as of 9 p.m.

The incident has caused heavy traffic in the area. It is best to take an alternate route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.