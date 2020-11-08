Few people spotted outside, businesses close in Broward as Eta nears South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Eta approaches South Florida, some people were seen along the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk as rain from the storm’s outer bands began sweeping across the area.

The storm’s bands of rain and wind emptied out the normally popular spot on Sunday, and most businesses chose not to open their doors.

“Broward County remains under a local state of emergency,” Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said. “We have already begun to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Eta’s outer bands, and the severe weather is expected to last through [Monday].”

A camera overlooking the Dania Beach Pier captured low visibility as one of the storm’s bands swept through the area. Waves covered the beach, and the water nearly reached the lifeguard stands.

“It is very late,” Giuseppe Viscto, who closed his restaurant on Sunday, said. “I hope this is the cherry on the cake for this year.”

Jorge Nunez, who is visiting from Minnesota, said the weather was not going to stop him from enjoying his jog along the Hollywood Broadwalk.

“Well, this is not what I expected from Miami, but yeah, there’s always a way to enjoy it,” he said.

A teenager also walked along the Broadwalk to celebrate her birthday.

However, officials said residents should remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.

“You stay inside unless you really have to go outside,” Holness said.

There are no reports of damage so far, but sand from the beach has washed up on the Broadwalk’s pavement due to the high waves.

