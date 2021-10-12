MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - After several days of flight cancellations across the country, business appears to be back to normal for Southwest Airlines taking off from South Florida airports.

As of Tuesday morning, only one arrival was canceled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. No departing flights were canceled. Three other flights were delayed, two arrivals and one departure.

At Miami International Airport, there were no cancellations and only a couple of delays, which were less than an hour.

Thousands of flights were canceled nationwide over the weekend. Southwest blamed the disruptions on air traffic control problems and bad weather.

The Transportation Security Administration dispelled rumors that the delays were caused by vaccine mandates for pilots.

