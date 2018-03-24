MIAMI (WSVN) - Some of the world’s biggest DJs graced the Ultra Music Festival stages in Downtown Miami Saturday, as police reported a more peaceful event than in years past.

The flashing lights from Ultra’s main stage could be seen from miles away, as attendees surrendered themselves to the pulsating beats from some of the most renowned names in electronic dance music for a second night.

Revelers outside Bayfront Park, where the three-day party is taking place, couldn’t wait to share their enthusiasm to 7News.

“Enjoy yourselves, you know how it goes,” said a partygoer.

“Lots of house music, PLUR vibes, all the PLUR vibes,” said a woman wearing glowing cat’s ears. “Peace, love, unity, respect.”

“We love Ultra. We’ve been here, no sleep, three days,” said a man who refused to take off his sunglasses, even though the sun had long set. “We’ll be back here tomorrow.”

It’s an understatement to say that this event is not meant for those with sensitive ears — or phobias of crowds.

The festivities drew a bearded young man wearing a furry white scarf — with blinking neon lights.

When told the garment was chic, the shirtless reveler replied, “You’re not the first person who’s said that tonight.”

When asked to reveal if it’s made from real fur, the man said, “I just tell people that.”

Revelers reminded fellow EDMers to stay hydrated. Fortunately, City of Miami Fire Rescue was prepared for situations like this, and on Saturday, crews transported some concertgoers who suffered from heat exhaustion.

Meanwhile, Miami Police officers continued to keep the order and detoured traffic.

For the second night in a row, in terms of security issues, police said this year’s Ultra has been unusually uneventful, even though they have made some arrests for minor drug offenses since the festival started.

