Fevers of rays spotted in Tampa Bay waters

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Large groups of rays were spotted in the waters of the Tampa Bay.

According to FOX 13, Cathy Suglia captured video of one group swimming in circles near Amalie Arena on Monday.

A second video was captured by Lindsay Seybert, this time of rays in the waters off the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

According to FOX 13, the rays are likely cownose rays, which will often swim together in groups of hundreds or thousands, in a formation known as a “fever.”

