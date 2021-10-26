SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher at a Southwest Miami-Dade high school has been reassigned after being accused of doing something inappropriate with a student.

The school district is not elaborating, Monday night, on the accusation but said it involves some sort of improper behavior between a teacher at John A. Ferguson Senior High School and a student.

District officials wouldn’t name the teacher or say more, except that the allegations are being investigated.

However, a robo call sent to parents late last week offered a little more information: “This is Wendy Barnett, principal of John A. Ferguson Senior High School, calling to share important information with you. On October 22, 2021, an alleged incident involving a sexual offense involving an employee was reported at the school. Miami-Dade Schools Police Department in conjunction with school administration is investigating this incident. Please contact the school for any additional information.”

