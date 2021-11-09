SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A John A Ferguson Senior High School teacher has been arrested.

Aaron Hamid is facing allegations of improper conduct involving a student.

The 27-year-old was a social studies teacher at the high school, located at 15900 SW 56th St.

He was taken into custody on Monday.

Hamid is facing three felony counts including offenses against students by authority figures, unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor and engaging in a sexual act with a familial child.

Hamid has been employed by Miami-Dade County Public Schools for four years with no prior disciplinary history.

He is the second teacher at Ferguson to find himself in trouble recently.

Another teacher is also said to be facing similar allegations.

M-DCPS officials released a statement following Hamid’s arrest reading:

“An allegation of this nature against any one of our employees is disheartening and illicit behavior will not be tolerated. Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) will continue to remind employees of their professional, moral and ethical duties and responsibilities. As a result of this arrest, this individual’s employment with M-DCPS will be terminated immediately and he will be prevented from seeking future work with the District.”

