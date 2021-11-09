SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A John A Ferguson Senior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old student.

Aaron Hamid is facing allegations of improper conduct involving a student.

The 27-year-old was a social studies teacher at the high school, located at 15900 SW 56th St.

He turned himself in to police on Monday.

On Oct. 25, parents of students at the school were made aware of the investigation. In the call, the principal of the school said, “On October 22, 2021, an alleged incident involving a sexual offense involving an employee was reported at the school. Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, in conjunction with school administration, is investigating this incident.”

According to police, Hamid had a sexual relationship with the student for about a year.

A friend of the female victim reported the relationship to administrators.

The victim later told detectives Hamid was her AP history teacher during the pandemic and they exchanged numbers over the district’s online class platform.

Officers say the sexual relationship between the 16-year-old and Hamid ensued while he was her teacher.

Hamid is facing three felony counts including offenses against students by authority figures, unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor and engaging in a sexual act with a familial child.

Hamid has been employed by Miami-Dade County Public Schools for four years with no prior disciplinary history.

M-DCPS officials released a statement following Hamid’s arrest reading:

“An allegation of this nature against any one of our employees is disheartening and illicit behavior will not be tolerated. Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) will continue to remind employees of their professional, moral and ethical duties and responsibilities. As a result of this arrest, this individual’s employment with M-DCPS will be terminated immediately and he will be prevented from seeking future work with the District.”

Hamid is scheduled to appear in court next month.

