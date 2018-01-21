Female empowerment rally held in Wynwood amid global protests

MIAMI (WSVN) - Protesters took over the streets of Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, Sunday afternoon, as they joined a growing chorus across the globe in support of human rights and gender equality.

The group Women’s March Florida led the “Power to the Polls” event. More than 4,000 people signed up for a rally aimed at combating oppression and creating a unified voice that calls for respect for all.

“We wanted to show the world that we still believe in equality, compassion and dignity for all people,” said one speaker.

A back lot in Wynwood served as the backdrop for a rally that, organizers said, will inspire real action at the ballot box.

“People have to stand up and fight for what’s right,” said participant Annette Jackson.

Demonstrators called for expanding voter access, ending voter suppression and supporting marginalized communities.

“We’re in the year 2018, and we should be balanced between men and women,” said attendee Carmencita Perez Velazquez.

Organizers said they want to register new voters and garner increased support for policies and candidates that they believe reflect their values. They also want more women leaders and progressive candidates.

“Half the people have the power, so we need to organize better,” said Marleine Bastien, one of the speakers at the rally.

“We need to get the right people in office, so we need to get people engaged,” said Carrie Feit, president of Women’s March Miami.

“2018 is the year that women will rise up and reclaim our time,” said one speaker.

Last Jan. 21, many in this group marched in solidarity with more than four million people worldwide.

Organizers said Sunday’s event marks the celebration of a beginning. “Today, I think, is proof positive that this moment that we had on Jan. 21, 2017, this movement has become filled with momentum,” said Emma Collum, president of Women’s March Florida. “We are not tired. We are not apathetic. We’re still here, and we understand that we’re fighting for people’s lives.”

Organizers said they will march again, adding that Sunday’s rally was about setting the agenda.

