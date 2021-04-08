FEMA-supported vaccination sites reopen in Liberty City, Cutler Bay amid rollout

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Federal Emergency Management Agency pop-up sites have reopened in Miami-Dade County.

Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City and the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay are only administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Both sites reopened at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Residents do not need an appointment, but can just show up and wait in line.

Meanwhile, the vaccination site at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus in Northwest Miami-Dade is only administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I’ve been waiting for the Johnson & Johnson [vaccine] for a long time,” said Winston Vazque, who got vaccinated at the MDC North site.

Officials with the site said they are now able to distribute 600 vaccines an hour.

As of Thursday, health officials said, the positivity rate in Florida is just below 7%.

“Everybody come down here and get your shot,” said Vazque. “It takes no time, no pain, and it’s a thing you should for your health.”

For those people who are unable to make it to a vaccination site, several organization have teamed up to help, going to peoples homes to give them their shot.

“These are the most vulnerable people, elderly people who have suffered the most from the pandemic,” said Dr. Raul Daza, regional medical director for Sanitas in Florida, “and now we’re able to get them the vaccine, which is the protection that we all need to get to that herd immunity.”

Officials at the MDC North site advise those who are coming to receive their second Pfizer dose to do so in the afternoon to avoid the Johnson & Johnson crowd.

For more information about vaccination sites in Miami-Dade County, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

