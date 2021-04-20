FEMA-supported sites to resume administering Pfizer shots on Tuesday after J&J shots paused

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - In response to the Johnson & Johnson shots being put on pause, vaccination sites that were set to give them out are now making some changes starting Tuesday.

The four federally-supported sites in the state of Florida will resume administering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, including Miami-Dade College’s North Campus.

A few weeks ago, the site announced they were only administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The changes came after the CDC and the FDA recommended putting a pause on the vaccine after reports of several severe blood clots were linked to the vaccine.

Officials said they may green light its use as soon as Friday, but it may only be allowed back on the market with new restrictions or warnings.

Top Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is trying to counter vaccine skepticism in light of recent concerns.

At the White House COVID-19 briefing, he reiterated the message about the push for protection.

“What we say to anyone who has doubts about getting a vaccine, we leave it up to you,” he said. “Look at the data. The data speaks for themselves. We all want normalcy in America. The highway to that normalcy is vaccination.”

Anyone 16 years and older can receive their vaccine at MDC’s North Campus.

The site will be administering up to 3,000 doses per day.

