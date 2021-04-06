FEMA-supported sites to only administer J&J vaccine starting Tuesday

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vaccination sites run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will only distribute Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses, starting Tuesday.

FEMA-supported sites like the one at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus will no longer offer other vaccines.

“I got Johnson and Johnson,” said Kenneth Anderson after receiving his vaccine. “I was looking forward to that so everything is fine.”

Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are still available for those who have appointments scheduled.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds are also able to get vaccinated as long as they are accompanied by a parent, but only with the Pfizer shot. That means they’ll have to go to one of the other sites still offering it, like Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Parents will need to bring their child’s birth certificate or a court document to prove they are the child’s parent.

“As expected, Tuesday morning, a very busy morning. Already 1,600 vaccines have been administered as of 10 a.m.,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management spokesperson Mike Jachles.

Officials with FEMA predicted by noon the MDC North Campus site would use all 3,000 doses that were to be administered for the day, but the site received an extra 1,000 doses.

The busy morning follows a major milestone was made in Florida’s vaccine rollout.

On Monday, the state expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to those 18 and older.

“If you don’t have a Florida driver’s license or ID, you need to be able to bring a lease or a deed, or recent utility bill or bank statement within the last two months,” said Jachles. “You need two forms of that.”

On Monday, South Florida FEMA-supported sites saw record numbers as a little more than 10,000 residents getting vaccinated.

FEMA officials said due to the high demand for vaccinations at the MDC North Campus, anyone scheduled to receive their second shot at the site should come later in the day, regardless of the second shot appointment time.

On the same day, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that the countywide midnight curfew will be lifted next Monday.

“We considered all of the available data, including the 14-day positivity rate, and also hospitalization from COVID and death rates. These have all declined significantly as vaccinations for the most vulnerable has expanded and our overall vaccination program has progressed,” she said.

