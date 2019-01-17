Feeding South Florida volunteers prep grocery boxes for furloughed TSA workers

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s largest food bank and its volunteers are lending a helping hand to federal employees working without pay due to the government shutdown.

Volunteers at Feeding South Florida’s Pembroke Park warehouse spent Thursday night preparing, sorting and boxing up food ahead of a distribution at Miami International Airport scheduled for Friday.

“We play a big role in disaster relief, and that’s how we’re approaching this,” said Feeding South Florida spokesperson Sari Vatske.

And that’s why Feeding South Florida is giving free boxes of groceries to federal workers who in some cases cannot afford them.

“We’re providing protein, milk, the staples like rice, pasta, beans, cereal,” said Vatske. “Anything that families would need for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

With the help of dozens of volunteers and loads of food, the food bank is doing its best to feed a need.

“This is how I show my support, that I’m here for these people, even if it’s something small like this,” said volunteer Jenna Johnson.

“I do care about people who are in need right now, and hoping that this little bit helps them,” said volunteer Lilia Ciciolla.

Hours earlier, Feeding South Florida held a food distribution for dozens of Transportation Security Administration agents less than a mile from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

“Our people are really concerned about making it to the next week,” said John Hubert, union president of the American Federation of Government Employees.

“I’m juggling, I’m juggling. I’m taking from Peter to pay Paul,” said TSA worker Dwayne Ellis.

Feeding South Florida answered the calls for help from those working without pay to keep skies safe.

“What better way to let people know you care about then to provide them with the food they need?” said Vatske.

TSA workers said they appreciate the food bank’s generous gesture as they scramble to find ways to stay afloat.

“A lot of my colleagues, they’re facing eviction. [Florida Power and Light] don’t want to hear that. The landlords, they don’t want to hear that,” said Anita, a furloughed worker. “It’s like, what do we do? Day care, a lot of them can’t come to work cause they have child care issues. What do you do now?”

Next week will mark the second pay period without a paycheck.

“Now you’re coming to work with this distraction, and the major part about it is, it’s a distraction,” said Hubert. “We do not need to be distracted protecting the nation.”

And with next week marking the second pay period without a paycheck, these TSA agents said their thankful for the help now but worried about the possible lack of help later.

“It gets to the point that we’re going to run out of time, we’re going to run out of money, and pretty soon we’re not going to have any resources to even make it to work,” said Hubert.

Another distribution is also being organized in Palm Beach County.

The MIA distribution is scheduled to take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the cruise bus drop-off in the South Side Parking Lot. The address is 2100 NW 42nd Ave. Participants are required to show proof of employment. For more information, go to www.feedingsouthflorida.org.

