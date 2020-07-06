Feeding South Florida to host drive-thru food distribution in Tamarac on Tuesday

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Feeding South Florida will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution event, Tuesday.

The event will take place at City Furniture, located at 6701 Hiatus Road in Tamarac.

The event will last from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Residents hoping to get food will have to wait in-line in their cars and then when it’s their turn, they will have to open their trucks, and volunteers will place the food directly in their trunks.

The event is supported by Caleb and Calder Sloan’s Awesome Foundation, City Furniture and WSVN.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.