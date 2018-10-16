Feeding South Florida hosts volunteer event amid Michael relief efforts

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida food bank opened its doors to the community for a hands-on opportunity to join ongoing relief efforts to help the victims of Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle.

Stacks of food and supplies filled Feeding South Florida’s warehouse in Pembroke Park, Tuesday evening.

7News cameras captured waist-high stacks of tarps, lanterns and diapers, as work crews and volunteers sorted items to be put in a truck.

But even with truckloads’ worth of supplies, the food bank will need a lot more.

Paco Velez with Feeding South Florida said families in hard-hit areas will likely require assistance for months.

“This hurricane really wiped out a lot of homes, and there are folks who are going to be in shelters for quite some time,” he said.

Among supplies in high demand are:

pop top can meals and soup (pop top cans are items that do not need a can opener)

cereal

peanut butter

instant soup mix

granola bars

water

personal hygiene items

cleaning supplies

diapers

batteries

WSVN has donated $50,000 to Feeding South Florida in their relief efforts.

WSVN Vice President and General Manager Paul Magnes said, when neighbors are in need, South Florida steps up.

“We see it as we saw last year, now in the Panhandle this year, if we can make a difference, that’s what we want to do,” he said.

The Weston Rotary Club is also accepting donations this week. 7News cameras captured volunteers loaded a truck in the parking lot of the Weston Ale House that will head to the Panhandle on Thursday.

“It’s those who aren’t affected helping those who are,” said Frank Walker with the Weston Rotary Club. “It’s what it’s all about.”

The local entity will be accepting canned goods until Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, a group of Miami-Dade Police officers gathered building supplies as they prepared to head upstate to help repair the homes of local law enforcement officials whose property sustained damage but are stuck working around the clock after the storm.

“We certainly remember the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew when that hit here and how we received assistance from all the deputies from around the state,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez, “so we’re going to give a little back today to an area that much needs the assistance.”

Back in Pembroke Park, supply stacks will be assembled into kits and loaded onto the truck that is scheduled to depart for North Florida early Wednesday morning.

Feeding South Florida is looking for volunteers with a commercial driver’s license (CDL). It is also hiring drivers with a CDL-A license to drive tractor-trailers over 26 feet long. If you would like to apply, send an email to operations@feedingsouthflorida.org.

For more information or to donate online, click here.

