(WSVN) - Feeding South Florida has announced its Third Annual Feed Your Creativity art competition.

Students from elementary through high school, from across Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, are invited to participate and have the opportunity to have their artwork converted into one of Feeding South Florida’s truck wraps, a 36-foot moving billboard that travels throughout South Florida.

This art competition marks Feeding South Florida’s first of several “Summer Hunger Ends Here” initiatives.

The campaign is designed to help spread awareness and raise funds to stop summer hunger throughout South Florida.

All artwork will be displayed during a Gallery Night in May, where the winners will also be announced. The winning truck will be revealed in the summer.

The deadline to submit artwork is Feb. 28.

To register, Click here.

For more information on Feeding South Florida, Click here.

