Feeding South Florida hosts drive-thru food distribution in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - With thousands still out of a job due to the pandemic, many have turned to food drives to make ends meet.

Feeding South Florida continues to do their part as they hosted a drive-thru food distribution event, Tuesday.

The event will take place at City Furniture, located at 6701 Hiatus Road in Tamarac. It began at 8:30 a.m. and will last until 11 a.m.

Residents hoping to get food have formed long lines in their cars.

When it’s their turn, they open their trunks and volunteers place the food directly inside.

“It’s a big help,” said one recipient. “Money is tight right now.”

The tough times has led to several grocery giveaways in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

“We’re trying to do as many food distributions as possible and really try to get to as many families,” said one volunteer.

At one Broward organization, Kids in Distress, they said they have seen the need for groceries for months.

“When we start this, about four months ago, the hope was to kind of reduce the need, but it seems like as the cases continue to increase, the need continues to increase,” said Joe Escarment of Family Central.

The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The event is supported by Caleb and Calder Sloan’s Awesome Foundation, City Furniture and WSVN.

