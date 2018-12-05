Feeding South Florida honors donors with breakfast event

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Feeding South Florida food bank organized an event to give back to its donors.

The charity held a breakfast at the Signature Grand in Davie at 8 a.m., Wednesday.

7’s Belkys Nerey served as emcee at the event.

It’s the fourth annual Happy Harvest Donor Recognition to celebrate those individuals working to help end hunger in their local communities.

