Feeding South Florida holds food distribution for furloughed TSA workers

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s largest food bank and its volunteers are lending a helping hand to federal employees working without pay due to the government shutdown.

As planes lined up at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Transportation Security Administration workers did the same less than a mile away, Thursday afternoon.

The unpaid employees received free groceries as part of Feeding South Florida’s food distribution.

“Our people are really concerned about making it to the next week,” said John Hubert, union president of the American Federation of Government Employees.

“I’m juggling, I’m juggling. I’m taking from Peter to pay Paul,” said TSA worker Dwayne Ellis.

Feeding South Florida has answered the calls for help from those working without pay to keep skies safe.

“What better way to let people know you care about then to provide them with the food they need?” said Feeding South Florida spokesperson Sari Vatske.

TSA workers said they appreciate the food bank’s generous gesture as they scramble to find ways to stay afloat.

“A lot of my colleagues, they’re facing eviction. [Florida Power and Light] don’t want to hear that. The landlords, they don’t want to hear that,” said Anita, a furloughed worker. “It’s like, what do we do? Day care, a lot of them can’t come to work cause they have child care issues. What do you do now?”

Next week will mark the second pay period without a paycheck.

“Now you’re coming to work with this distraction, and the major part about it is, it’s a distraction,” said Hubert. “We do not need to be distracted protecting the nation.”

Many TSA agents in Miami-Dade and Broward said they’re feeling the pinch.

“It gets to the point that we’re going to run out of time. We are going to run out, we’re going to run out of money, and pretty soon we’re not going to have any resources to even make it to work,” said Hubert.

Thursday evening, volunteers at Feeding South Florida’s Pembroke Park warehouse sorted through food ahead of a distribution at Miami International Airport scheduled for Friday. Another distribution is also being organized in Palm Beach County.

The MIA distribution is scheduled to take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the cruise bus drop-off in the South Side Parking Lot. The address is 2100 NW 42nd Ave. Participants are required to show proof of employment. For more information, go to www.feedingsouthflorida.org.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.