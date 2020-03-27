Feeding South Florida drive-thru food distribution in West Miami-Dade helps over 600 families

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Organizations across South Florida are stepping up to help residents in need, and Feeding South Florida got an early start on Friday.

The first come, first served drive-thru food distribution at Tamiami Park, located at 10901 SW 24th St., took place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday.

There was enough food distributed at the drive to feed up to 650 families, organizers said.

Some recipients said they started to wait in line at 5 a.m.

“I’ve been here since five in the morning,” said recipient Chistofer Castillo.

“I got here at 5:15 a.m.,” said another recipient.

7News cameras captured dozens of vehicles with their trunks open, waiting to get fresh produce and other food items.

Feeding South Florida teamed up with several state representatives to set up the drive and help those who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’re just here to make sure that families have food on the table,” said Feeding South Florida president Paco Velez. “A lot of families are really, really scared, they’re desperate and they really just want to help nourish their families.”

Many across South Florida have been laid off, are working less hours or just can’t find groceries at stores, and organizations are trying to help out as much as they can.

“This is something that’s very incredible for everybody,” said Castillo. “I went to Costco the other day, there’s no food, there’s nothing to buy for this. It’s hard now, like everything is out. People are scared. It’s something that is horrific now.”

“Being without a job also, the money is tight,” said recipient Maritza Calldrio.

Volunteers at the drive place the food items into the recipient’s vehicles to continue practicing social distancing.

For a full list of food distribution drives going on across South Florida on Friday, click here.

