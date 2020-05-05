Feeding South Florida distributes food to families at Sherbondy Park in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Feeding South Florida has spent another day helping families in need by distributing food at a park in Opa-Locka.

The drive-thru distribution event took place at Sherbondy Park on Monday morning.

7News cameras captured volunteers placing food boxes into the trunks of vehicles as they passed by.

The boxes had produce items including lettuce, milk, bananas, cantaloupe, blueberries and dragonfruit.

“There’s a lot of people who are still out of work,” said Opa-Locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt. “The unemployment numbers keep going up and people need access to fresh food. We want to make sure we at least deliver the basics of life here in the City of Opa-Locka.”

