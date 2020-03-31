Feeding South Florida distributes food in Opa-Locka to help those affected by coronavirus pandemic

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Feeding South Florida is trying to help as many people as they can during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization has established a drive-thru food distribution drive at Sherbondy Park, located at 380 Bahman Ave., on Tuesday.

Although the distribution of food begins at 9 a.m., dozens of people in need have been waiting in line ahead of time to make sure they are able to be one of the recipients.

The organization is aiming to help those who may have less hours at work, who have lost their jobs entirely or are just struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Several other organizations have also stepped up to hand out grocery items at different locations across South Florida.

On Monday, the Overtown Youth Center and DeliverLean teamed up to distribute free meals at Gibson Park.

Long lines for food could also be seen at the Chabad Jewish Center on Las Olas Boulevard, where around 2,000 meals were distributed on Monday.

Pantry of Broward gave out 50-pound boxes or bags filled with food items like fruits, vegetables, canned food and bread as well.

“A lot of people are in need,” said recipient Shantya Underwood. “I have lots of family members who has lost their jobs. My daughter, my sister, my friends, they’re all not working.”

The food distribution at Sherbondy Park will continue until supplies last.

