Feeding South Florida distributes food in Hialeah amid coronavirus pandemic

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Feeding South Florida is once again helping those in need during the coronavirus pandemic by distributing free grocery items in Hialeah.

7News cameras captured a long line of vehicles waiting outside The Salvation Army, located at 7450 West 4th Ave., on Friday morning.

The drive-thru distribution began at 10:30 a.m., but some recipients said they started to wait in line at around 5 a.m.

Several of the people who showed up to the food distribution said they have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic and don’t know when they’ll get their next paycheck.

“I thank God at least here I get something,” said recipient Angel Leus Pachezo. “I appreciate God first and these people. At least he’s got open doors to people in need, something to eat to at least take care of these kids and everything.”

The Feeding South Florida food distribution will remain open on Friday until supplies last.

