Feeding South Florida delivers to furloughed TSA employees at Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Feeding South Florida and other organizations went to Miami International Airport Friday afternoon to deliver food to TSA workers working without pay during the government shut down.

County officials and local establishments spent their morning helping those unpaid workers protecting our sky as they provided a free lunch to them.

At another terminal, Farm Share provided packaged groceries for close to 500 TSA agents and federal workers to take home.

Feeding South Florida was able to distribute thousands of pounds of donated produce and goods that were packaged Thursday.

Paco Velez from Feeding South Florida said, “In a couple of days, it’s going to be exactly one month since they’ve been paid. Going a whole month without a paycheck is extremely difficult for anybody. When you can’t put food on the table, pay your bills, pay your mortgage, put food in your car it gets really, really hard.”

“The one thing you really cannot go without is food, so we want to make sure that during this crisis that our families have food on the table, and they’re able to feed their family and their kids,” said Velez.

Other essentials that furloughed workers need, like pet food and services, are being offered for free by the Humane Society of Broward as the government shutdown continues.

