PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization continues to feed creativity.

Feeding South Florida announced its third annual Feed Your Creativity art competition, Thursday.

All students in elementary, middle and high school are invited to enter.

Their artwork could be converted to one of the organization’s truck wraps.

Feeding South Florida’s CEO said they’re aiming to teach students that food isn’t just nourishing.

“This year, the theme is ‘food is community,’ and we want to make sure that children understand and our community understands that food, not only do we need food to live, but it’s what brings us together,” said Paco Velez, Feeding South Florida’s CEO.

The last day to submit your artwork is Feb. 28. The winning truck will be revealed in the summer.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.