Feds quickly approve election security grant for Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is going to quickly get a $19 million federal grant aimed at protecting the state’s election systems from cyberattack.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s office on Monday announced the U.S. Election Assistance Commission had approved the grant request. The commission wrote a letter to Rubio saying the money would be given to the state this week.

Gov. Rick Scott ordered the state to apply for the money late last month. His move came one day after the state’s top election official said the money wouldn’t be available until after the November elections.

The money is part of a $380 million national election protection program President Donald Trump approved in March.

There was an effort to infiltrate Florida’s election systems ahead of the 2016 elections

