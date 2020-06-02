Feds offering $15K reward after 8 steal 31 guns from Miami pawn shop

MIAMI (WSVN) - Federal authorities are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a group of eight people who, they said, broke into a pawn shop in Miami and took off with more than two dozen firearms.

7News cameras captured the entrance to Airport Pawn & Gun, located along Le Jeune Road, near Northwest Seventh Street, boarded up with plywood, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the thieves smashed their way inside the shop at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators said they got away with 31 handguns.

The burglary comes a day after at least eight thieves in Margate broke into Brian’s Pawn & Guns along State Road Seven, near Margate Court.

Surveillance video captured the subjects breaking a glass door to gain entry.

“It was so fast, so quick. It took two minutes,” said store co-owner Iglaia Ingram.

Once they passed through the gate, the crooks ransacked the shop, grabbing everything they could.

The burglars got away with rifles and jewelry with an estimated value between $50,000 and $60,000.

Among the items stolen were two AR-15 rifles.

“They didn’t plan this ahead of time. They just were walking by and saw an opportunity and figured, ‘Let’s just try it. Let’s try to get in here,'” said store co-owner Brian San Antonio.

Authorities have not specified whether or not the two burglaries are connected.

If you have any information on the Miami break-in, call 1-800-ATF-GUNS, and you may be eligible for a $15,000 reward.

