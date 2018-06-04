FedEx package thief tricks employee to give up packaged computer

MIAMI (WSVN) - A package thief managed to trick a FedEx employee into giving him a parcel with a computer inside.

Video captured the subject who posed as a customer and approached a FedEx driver making a delivery on May 10.

The employee was not convinced and did not release a package.

However, the subject returned and made a second attempt with another driver outside of a building near Northwest 11th Street and Eighth Street Road.

In that instance, the subject got away with a package that had a Dell computer inside worth $2,000.

One resident who was almost a victim said this wasn’t the first time a crime like this has happened.

“He wasn’t able to take my laptop since the FedEx driver knew me and our concierge knew me,” he said, “but in another case in my same building, a couple weeks earlier, he was able to take the computer.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.