FedEx driver robbed at gunpoint outside NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, robbed a FedEx driver at gunpoint outside of a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police released a flier with a sketch of the subject on Monday afternoon.

#MDPD's seeking your assistance in identifying and/or locating the individual who committed an armed robbery in the area of NW 64 Street and NW 25 Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/mpYtWLdntt — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 10, 2019

According to investigators, the victim was delivering a package in the area of Northwest 64th Street and 25th Avenue. When he came back to his truck, he found the robber inside the vehicle.

Police said the crook was armed with a black semi-automatic firearm with a long extended magazine. He took off with the driver’s cellphone and headphones.

Detectives said the subject is between 18 and 24 years old, stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and has long and thick dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt and black cargo pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

