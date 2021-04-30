Federally-supported vaccination sites to no longer ask for documents to prove residency

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All state and federally-supported vaccination sites will no longer ask for documents as proof of residency.

The change goes into effect on Friday.

Sites will instead use a verbal proof system.

The change will help undocumented migrants and others get their vaccine shots.

The vaccination sites will still need proof of age to comply with the Food and Drug Administration’s age guidelines.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

