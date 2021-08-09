MIAMI (WSVN) - A federal judge has blocked Florida’s ban on vaccine passports after a cruise company filed a lawsuit.

Norwegian Cruise Line officials had asked a federal judge to block the law that prohibits cruise companies from demanding that passengers show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before boarding.

Sunday night, the judge ruled in favor of the cruise line, allowing the company to require passengers to show proof of vaccination.

Norwegian officials argued the ban, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May, jeopardizes the health and safety of passengers and crew.

The state’s attorney said the law aims to prevent discrimination against passengers who don’t receive the vaccine.

Norwegian’s first sailing from PortMiami is scheduled for Aug. 15.

