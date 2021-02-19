Federal COVID vaccination site coming to MDC North campus

MIAMI (WSVN) - A federal COVID-19 vaccination site is coming to Miami-Dade College’s North Campus.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office announced the site as one of four to be placed around the state. The three other sites will be in Orlando, Jacksonville and Tampa.

The site will open on March 3 and will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The site will administer 2,000 vaccines a day, and the site will also have two smaller mobile satellite sites that will each administer 500 vaccines a day in underserved areas.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson said the new mass site “will make the vaccine more accessible and convenient to receive for the people who need it the most…Keeping them healthy and safe helps keep us all safe. This is literally the shot in the arm this country needs.”

New data revealed there is an 18% poverty rate. It also showed that 86.6% of the population are minorities, 10.1% of the population have a disability and 15.6% is over 65 years old.

The White House COVID Response Team met on Friday and discussed why these sites are important.

“Today, I’m please to announce we will be opening five additional vaccination centers — one in Pennsylvania and four in Florida. In Florida, we will stand up four major new community vaccination centers in partnership with the state in Orlando, Miami, Jacksonville and Tampa,” said Andy Slavitt. ” These sites will have the capacity to vaccinate a total of 12,000 individuals per day in total. The federal government will be deploying teams immediately to work hand in hand with state and local jurisdictions to get these sites set up, and we expect them all to be up and running in the next two weeks.”

The state will utilize the current pre-registration system and will also work with local community organizations to schedule appointments.

To pre-register, click here.

