Federal authorities investigating after “TRUMP” written on manatee’s back

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Federal authorities are investigating after a manatee with “TRUMP” written on its back was found swimming in Florida waters.

According to the Citrus County Chronicle, the creature was discovered Sunday in the headwaters of the Homosassa River.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Service said the manatee did not appear to be seriously injured but that the word was written in the algae on its back.

According to Fox 13, video and photos of the incident were captured by boat captain Hailey Warrington.

BREAKING: We're offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction for the cruel mutilation of a threatened Florida manatee. More: https://t.co/79kyPRLXyX pic.twitter.com/ds8Ju5qVMv — Center for Bio Div (@CenterForBioDiv) January 11, 2021

The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit that protects endangered animals, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating, and senior wildlife officer Craig Cavanna told the Citrus County Chronicle that harassment of a manatee, protected by the Endangered Species Act, is a Class A, federal criminal offense punishable by a $50,000 fine and/or up to one year in federal prison.

Officials are encouraging anyone with knowledge of the incident to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-FWCC (3922). The information will then be forwarded to the information will be forwarded to the USFWS.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.