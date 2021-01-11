Federal authorities investigating after “TRUMP” scraped into manatee’s back

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Federal authorities are investigating after a manatee with “TRUMP” carved in its back was found swimming in Florida waters.

According to the Citrus County Chronicle, the creature was discovered Sunday in the headwaters of the Homosassa River.

According to Fox 13, video and photos of the incident were captured by boat captain Hailey Warrington.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating, and senior wildlife officer Craig Cavanna told the newspaper that harassment of a manatee, protected by the Endangered Species Act, is a Class A, federal criminal offense punishable by a $50,000 fine and/or up to one year in federal prison.

Officials are encouraging anyone with knowledge of the incident to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-FWCC (3922). The information will then be forwarded to the information will be forwarded to the USFWS.

