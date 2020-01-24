Federal authorities arrest man accused of robbing 4 South Florida banks

DETROIT (WSVN) – The FBI has arrested a man accused of robbing four South Florida banks in less than a week.

Federal authorities took 27-year-old Erick Capilla into custody in Detroit, Friday.

Investigators said Capilla was caught on surveillance video demanding money from tellers at banks across Miami-Dade County.

He is accused of robbing a TD Bank in Doral on Jan. 15, an Iberia Bank in Miami Beach on Jan. 17 and another TD Bank and a Chase Bank in Miami on Jan. 18.

