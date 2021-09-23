NORTH PORT, Fla. (WSVN) — A federal arrest warrant has officially been issued for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito.

“On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” said the FBI Denver branch in a tweet.

The FBI has been searching for Laundrie after he was reported missing by his family on Friday.

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laudrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”

Authorities have been searching for Laundrie after he was reported missing by his family, just days before Petito’s body was found in a Wyoming national park.

A coroner determined Petito was the victim of a homicide.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 1-800-CALL FBI or to submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

