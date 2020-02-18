Federal agents arrest man accused of acting as Russian spy in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Federal authorities have arrested a man accused of acting as a Russian spy in South Florida.

Prosecutors have charged Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes with conspiracy to act within the United States as an agent of foreign power, Tuesday.

According to the FBI, Fuentes flew into Miami International Airport and rented a car on Feb. 13.

While working for the Russian government, investigators said Fuentes snuck into a condominium complex in Miami-Dade County, where a confidential source for the U.S. government lives.

According to the criminal complaint, “the Russian official tasked Fuentes with locating the confidential human source’s (CHS) vehicle in the parking garage of the CHS’s residence. The Russian official provided Fuentes with a physical description of the CHS’s vehicle and told Fuentes to locate the vehicle in the CHS’s residence parking lot, obtain the license plate number and note the physical location of the vehicle.”

Investigators said when Fuentes’ wife was flying out of MIA, she was stopped by federal agents, and they found pictures of the U.S. source’s license plate on her phone.

According to federal agents, investigators found text messages that proved Fuentes was communicating and meeting in person with Russian officials in Moscow.

Fuentes is behind bars at the Federal Detention Center in downtown Miami without bond.

Prosecutors said they are worried he may be a flight risk, possibly to Russia or his residences in Mexico or Singapore.

Fuentes is scheduled to appear in a federal courtroom on Friday.

